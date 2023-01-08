Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her curves, talks about 'grace and posture'

    In an Instagram post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she had to undergo 'grace and posture' training for her next flick Shaakuntalam. She further joked that it's just not her thing.
     

    First Published Jan 8, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a wonderful performer with millions of admirers, but there is one thing she struggles with: keeping "grace and posture," which requires training. Yes, you read that correctly. The actress' forthcoming Telugu mythological movie Shaakuntalam needed her to retain elegance and posture, something she struggled with and hence underwent training for.

    On Sunday, the actress came to Instagram and shared a shot that appeared to be from her Shakuntalam training session. Samantha was seen flaunting her curves in the photo. She also uploaded a video of her beloved dog Sasha (Pitbull) sleeping on a couch beside the photo. 

    Samantha joked in the caption of her post about how'maintaining grace and posture' was the most difficult aspect of Shakuntalam and how grace is not her or her pet's thing.

    "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing😂 Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter," she wrote in the caption. Check out Samantha's post here:

    Fans rushed the comments section shortly after the uploaded image, heaping adoration on their favourite actress. "Sam, no one makes us giggle like Saasha and her stuff," one admirer said. "One of your outstanding qualities, ma'am, is the way you hold yourself!" said another. One of the users also wished Samantha a swift recovery from Myositis, an auto-immune condition. Several admirers shared their enthusiasm about Shaakuntalam, writing, 'Waiting impatiently'.

    Shaakuntalam depicts the legendary love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the Mahabharata, as played by Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film also features a talented cast that includes Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Jisshu Sengupta. Another addition to the cast is legendary star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha, who plays Prince Bharata.

    The film will be released on February 17 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in conjunction with Gunaa Teamworks, produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar.
     

