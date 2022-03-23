Shaheed Diwas: 7 films based on the life of 'Shaheed' Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day is, mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, the revolutionary leaders who were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931.

One of the most courageous, bravest freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, was killed in his prime, age of 23. The day, known as Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day, honours and pays respect to this legend's sacrifice and a tremendous display of heroism.

Bhagat Singh is still regarded as one of the most significant and revolutionary individuals in Indian history. He serves as a huge source of inspiration for people of all ages. Because art imitates life, it was only inevitable that such a famous character would be the most appropriate topic for film depiction.

On the 91st anniversary of the patriot's death, let us explore Shaheed Bhagat Singh's life through seven films based on the renowned hero's life.

Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh

The 1954 film was the first film based on Bhagat Singh's life. The film is directed by Jagdish Gautam and stars Prem Abeed, Jairaj, Smriti Biswas, and Ashita Mazumdar in prominent parts. The film also includes Mohammed Rafi's melodic rendition of the traditional patriotic song 'Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab humare dil main hain..'

Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Shammi Kapoor plays Bhagat Singh in the film, which KN Bansal directs. The 1963 film also stars Shakeela, Premnath, Ulhas, and Achla Sachdev and Shammi Kapoor.

Shaheed

The 1965 film 'Shaheed,' was directed by S Ram Sharma, stars Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Pran, Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, and Anwar Hussain. Manoj Kumar's first patriotic film was followed by Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Kranti. The video depicts the lives of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev and how they were sentenced to death at an early age. These rebels' sacrifices finally resulted in India's independence from colonial domination.

Rang De Basanti:

The exact meaning of the title 'Rang De Basanti,' directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is 'Paint me with the colours of spring.' Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, and British actress Alice Patten star in the film. Rang De Basanti revolves around the life of a group of friends who work together on a documentary film on the revolutionaries.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed

In this 2002 film, Bobby Deol plays Bhagat Singh, Sunny Deol plays Chandrashekhar Azad, and Amrita Singh plays Bhagat Singh's mother in the film '23rd March 1931: Shaheed.' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a cameo appearance in one of the songs. The film covers the events leading up to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev's hanging. The film's release coincided with the premiere of another movie based on Bhagat Singh's life, titled 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh.' Both films were critically acclaimed but did not do well at the box office. In 2002, three films based on Bhagat Singh's life were released.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The movie 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' depicts Bhagat Singh's battle for Indian independence and his opinions on the British Raj. The film opens with a scenario in which the British attempt to dispose of Singh's body, and it continues with flashbacks to the past to recount his narrative. The film was nominated for two National Film Awards for Best Feature Film and three Filmfare Awards.

Shaheed-E-Azam

Sonu Sood plays Bhagat Singh in the film 2002 film 'Shaheed-E-Azam.' The film depicts Bhagat Singh's decision to end the British Raj in India, plotting multiple attacks against the colonial rulers, and the government's execution of him for killing a British officer.