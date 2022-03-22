The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film

Vivek Agnihotri's film is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during the 90s; hence practically every character is based on real people. We've compiled a list of real-life characters from the film.

The most talked-about film is 'The Kashmir Files,' the newest movie by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant political figures, celebrities, and even superstar Aamir Khan stated that every Indian should see the film. Because The Kashmir Files is on actual events, practically every character is based on real people. We've compiled a list of real-life characters from the film.

Aside from Vivek's exceptional handling of the issue and the film's hard-hitting tone, everyone has been blown away by the cast's outstanding performances. Every actor in' The Kashmir Files' has done their parts justice from Anupam as Pushkar Nath Pandit to Pallavi, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, and Punit Issar.

After watching the movie, as the film talked about the real-life characters, the netizens are browsing and searching for Kashmir Files' real-Life characters. Here's what we found. Social media users have offered proof, including old newspaper clippings, articles, and films, and attempting to make a connection between the people on screen and those in real life.

Pundit Sharda as Girija Tickoo

Girija Tickoo, a character in The Kashmir Files, is based on actual events. Girija was from Bandipora and worked as a lab assistant at a Kashmir government school. She was married to a Kashmiri Pandit. After being gang-raped, she was tortured and finally brutally killed on a mechanical saw in a horrific tragedy.

Amaan Iqbal as BK Tickoo

BK Ganjoo worked as a telecom engineer. The incident shown in the film inspired the character. When he died, he was sent to Kashmir. He hid in his house before being killed, while his neighbours provided hints to the terrorist about his whereabouts. Ganjoo was kidnapped and pumped full of gunshots before being dumped wounded on the rice. Later, the terrorist instructed her wife to consume the blood-soaked rice and serve it to her children.

Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik Bitta

Chinmay Mandlekar played Farooq Ahmed Dar. In the film, he is credited as Farooq Malik Bitta. Farooq, who was born in Kashmir in January 1973, was the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front's (JKLF) leader and chairman. He was later arrested in 2019 and is currently detained.

Pallavi Joshi as Nivedita Menon or Arundhati Roy

The character of Radhika Menon is said to be based on Nivedita Menon. In real life, Nivedita Menon is a JNU professor and a writer. JNU students are taught political theory and comparative politics by Menon. Nivedita Menon was accused of yelling "anti-national" pro-Kashmiri slogans. JNU is portrayed as ANU in the film.

Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit:

Pushkar Nath is a simple man who has no idea what is happening around him during the evacuation. Anupam revealed in an interview that he used his father's name to symbolise the Kashmir Pandits who were forced to flee their homes. He intended to portray his father's life in the film. He claimed to have taken on the role of the 5 lakh Pandits who were compelled to flee Kashmir. And he chose his father's name for this character because he wanted to replicate his father’s life while enacting this role.

Amit Behl as Farooq Abdullah

The social media users noticed that actor Amit Behl might have played the role of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah in the film.

Atul Srivastava as Barkha Dutt

Atul Srivastava played the role of a journalist, compared to Barkha Dutt, who was accused of biased reporting on Kashmiri Pandits.

DISCLAIMER: The above data is sourced from various websites and media reports. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the facts.