5 times when birthday girl Smriti Irani impressed her Instagram followers

    Smriti Zubin Irani, India's current Minister of Women and Child Development, turned 46 today. Smriti Irani was born in Delhi on March 23, 1976.

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Smriti Irani worked in the television sector before entering politics, as most people know. She was well-liked and well-known for her role as 'Tulsi' in the soap opera 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.' She even competed in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in 1998, when she made it to the finals but did not win the crown.

    She made her television debut in 2000 with the programmes Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, both of which aired on Star Plus. Only later, in the mid-2000s, was Irani cast in the starring role of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's famous programme. According to sources, Smriti Irani has received five Indian Television Academy Awards, four Indian Telly Awards, and eight Star Parivar Awards for her role in Ekta's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.' Irani became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003. She was appointed vice-president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing the following year.

    Smriti was elected President of the BJP's Women's Wing in 2010. In 2019, BJP fielded her against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the general election from Amethi, and she won. Later in her political career, she was appointed to the cabinet as the Minister of Textiles during the Modi government's second term. She was given additional duty as the Minister of Women and Child Development in May 2019.

    However, Irani never runs out of ideas when it comes to stunning and dazzling people on social media.

    In a recent post, Smriti Irani shared a video of a young McDonald's employee who ran 10 kilometres home from work to train for the Indian Army. Recognizing his efforts, she referred to him as a 'inspiration' and a 'hero.'

    A few weeks ago, Union Minister Smriti Irani greeted Indians stuck in Ukraine in Malayalam, Bangla, Gujarati, and Marathi. She was praised for her language abilities and making the returnees yearn for their hometown and mother tongue.

    Smriti Irani shared a picture with her pet dog, Sheru cuddling at her residence. In the caption of her post, musician Yashraj Mukhate's hit 2020 video featured a remix of Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill's viral dialogue, "Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta."
    "When sadda kutta is not 'Tommy' but Sheru," Smriti Irani said in the caption of her post.

    Smriti Irani once posted an image on Instagram which read, "When I was a kid, they didn't take me to a psychologist... My mom was able to open my chakra, stabilize my karma and clean my aura with one single slap."

    Smriti Irani once posted a clip from the iconic sitcom Friends, which stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox as Chandler and Monica. Chandler is tagged as 'Monday' and Monica as 'Me' in the video. Chandler can be heard saying, "I am not blah. I am a Hoot! (sic)," as Monica shakes her head in agreement. Smriti Irani shared the video with the caption, "When you are trying to convince everyone Monday is a funday (sic)."


     

