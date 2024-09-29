World Heart Day: 7 Essential tips to maintain a healthy heart

Lifestyle
Prioritize a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while limiting unhealthy fats and sodium.
Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise weekly, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, to strengthen your heart.
Achieve and sustain a healthy weight by monitoring your body mass index (BMI) and making necessary dietary adjustments.
Chronic stress negatively affects heart health. Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing to promote relaxation and well-being.
Quitting smoking significantly reduces heart disease risk. Additionally, limit alcohol intake to moderate levels for optimal heart health.
Schedule regular visits with your healthcare provider to monitor blood pressure and cholesterol levels, facilitating early detection and prevention of heart issues.
Drink plenty of water, aiming for at least eight glasses daily. Staying hydrated supports overall health, including cardiovascular well-being.