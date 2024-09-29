Lifestyle

World Heart Day: 7 Essential tips to maintain a healthy heart

Image credits: Freepik

Eat a Balanced Diet

Prioritize a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while limiting unhealthy fats and sodium.

 

Image credits: freepik

Stay Active

Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise weekly, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, to strengthen your heart.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Achieve and sustain a healthy weight by monitoring your body mass index (BMI) and making necessary dietary adjustments.

 

Image credits: freepik

Manage Stress

Chronic stress negatively affects heart health. Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing to promote relaxation and well-being.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol

Quitting smoking significantly reduces heart disease risk. Additionally, limit alcohol intake to moderate levels for optimal heart health.

 

Image credits: Getty

Get Regular Health Check-ups

Schedule regular visits with your healthcare provider to monitor blood pressure and cholesterol levels, facilitating early detection and prevention of heart issues.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water, aiming for at least eight glasses daily. Staying hydrated supports overall health, including cardiovascular well-being.

Image credits: Freepik
