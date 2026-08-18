Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai home Mannat witnessed a surprising incident after two snakes were spotted inside the premises. A rescue team safely caught one non-venomous Indian rat snake, while the second escaped

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat witnessed some unexpected commotion on Monday night after two snakes were spotted inside the premises. A snake rescuer, Vicky Dubey, received a call at around 8 pm about the sighting.

After receiving the information, Dubey alerted Forest Department Round Officer Deepak Dada Gaikwad and the control room of the Mumbai Range Office in Thane. When the rescue team reached Mannat, they found one snake hiding under the stairs in the courtyard.

The snake was identified as a roughly eight-foot-long Indian rat snake, commonly known as a dhaman. It is non-venomous and does not pose the same danger as a venomous snake. The team carefully rescued it from the premises.

Rescued snake released into its natural habitat

Following the rescue, the snake was released into a suitable natural habitat as per the directions of the Forest Department. The rescue team also informed people present at the location about the species and clarified that the snake was non-venomous.

The successful rescue came as a relief to those at Mannat, although the presence of two snakes had initially caused concern. The team handled the situation carefully to ensure that both the people and the reptile remained safe.

Second snake escapes before rescuers arrive

While one snake was successfully rescued, the second reptile managed to escape before the rescue team could reach it. According to reports, the movement and noise around the premises may have prompted the snake to leave the area.

The second snake has not been located so far, and monitoring is reportedly continuing around the premises.

This is not the first time a Bollywood star's Mumbai home has witnessed such an unusual incident. Earlier this year, a snake was also spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment. A snake rescuer was called to the spot and the reptile was safely captured and handed over to the authorities. The snake was also believed to be non-venomous.