3 6 Image Credit : our own

Security guard didn't let Shah Rukh inside the house

During a shoot break, SRK and his team tried to get a closer look at the bungalow. But the security guard there shooed them away. Right then, Shah Rukh jokingly told his colleagues, 'Just watch, one day this bungalow will be mine!' Many who heard him thought it was just a daydream.