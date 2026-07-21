Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 18 Cr Buy Now Worth Rs 300 Cr! Read On
Back in 1997, while shooting for 'Yes Boss', Shah Rukh Khan spotted a bungalow called 'Villa Vienna' and vowed to own it one day. He bought it for just ₹18 crore, and today, 'Mannat' is worth a massive ₹300 crore, a true symbol of his success.
Bollywood King Khan's grand home
A dream of a luxury home sparked during a shoot
The story starts in 1997. Shah Rukh Khan was shooting the famous song 'Chaand Taare' for his film 'Yes Boss' in Mumbai's Bandra area. During the shoot, his eyes fell on a magnificent bungalow. At that time, the house was called 'Villa Vienna'.
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Security guard didn't let Shah Rukh inside the house
The lyrics of 'Chaand Taare' and the real-life dream
The lyrics of 'Chaand Taare', written by Javed Akhtar with music by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Abhijeet, perfectly matched Shah Rukh Khan's own dreams. Just like the song's lines, SRK used his hard work to turn that big dream into a reality.
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The challenge fulfilled in just four years; 'Villa Vienna' becomes 'Mannat'
'Mannat's' value jumped from ₹18 crore to ₹300 crore!
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