Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was reportedly the first choice for 'Happy New Year' opposite Shah Rukh Khan but turned it down. The reason? She felt it would be a 'weird' dynamic to be paired with SRK while her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, was also in the cast.

A throwback story about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has resurfaced online, revealing why the actor turned down a Shah Rukh Khan film after marrying Abhishek Bachchan. While the actress has shared the screen with Shah Rukh in several blockbuster films, she reportedly declined one project because she was uncomfortable with its on-screen pairing. The anecdote has once again sparked interest among Bollywood fans.

Why Aishwarya Said No

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai was offered the lead role in Dostana (2008), which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra. However, she reportedly declined the film because she did not want her first movie after marriage with Abhishek Bachchan to feature a romantic pairing with another actor.

The role eventually went to Priyanka Chopra, and Dostana went on to become one of the year's biggest commercial successes.

A Decision She Later Regretted

Interestingly, reports suggest that Aishwarya later admitted she regretted passing on the film. Dostana received widespread appreciation for its fresh storyline, stylish presentation and memorable performances, making it one of Bollywood's most talked-about films of 2008.

Despite missing out on the project, Aishwarya continued to build an impressive filmography with several acclaimed performances in the years that followed.

Aishwarya and Shah Rukh's Successful Collaborations

Although she turned down Dostana, Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered several memorable films together over the years. The duo has appeared in hits like Josh, Mohabbatein and Devdas, earning praise for their on-screen chemistry.

The pair remain one of Bollywood's most loved on-screen combinations, with fans often hoping to see them reunite in another film.

Fans Revisit the Throwback Story

The resurfaced anecdote has reignited conversations on social media, with many fans debating whether Aishwarya made the right decision. While some admired her choice to prioritise her personal comfort after marriage, others felt she missed out on being part of another blockbuster.

Years later, the story continues to fascinate Bollywood enthusiasts, offering a glimpse into how personal decisions can influence an actor's career choices.