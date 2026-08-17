AR Rahman has announced that superstars Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan will be part of his upcoming tribute music video dedicated to the late legendary singer, Asha Bhosle. The music maestro expressed his gratitude to both actors on social media.

Music maestro AR Rahman has announced that superstar Kamal Haasan is set to feature in the upcoming tribute music video of late singer Asha Bhosle. The singer expressed his gratitude to Kamal Haasan for "lending his support" to Asha Bhosle's music tribute video by becoming a part of it. He also described the actor as a "legend" of Indian cinema while penning a note on his X handle. "A warm thank you to the one and only Kamal Haasan for lending his support for Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Having a legend who has enriched Indian cinema in so many ways be part of this tribute is truly special," wrote AR Rahman.

A warm Thank you to the one and only @ikamalhaasan for lending his support for the Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. Having a legend who has enriched Indian cinema in so many ways be part of this tribute is truly special. #ComingSoon #AshaForever — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 17, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Tribute

On Sunday, the music maestro also announced that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to be a part of the upcoming tribute music video of late singer Asha Bhosle. Sharing a note on his X handle, AR Rahman penned a note of gratitude to the 'Baazigar' actor for "agreeing" to become a part of Asha Bhosle's upcoming tribute music video. "A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video."

A heartfelt thank you to dear @IamSrk for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. #ComingSoon #AshaForever — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 16, 2026

A Project Born from a Dream

In June, music maestro AR Rahman released the teaser of his tribute song dedicated to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, offering audiences a moving glimpse into a project that celebrates one of India's most iconic voices. The teaser captured intimate behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the tribute, showcasing artists, musicians, and performers from diverse backgrounds coming together to pay homage to Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical legacy. "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries," Rahman wrote in an X post.

Remembering the Legend

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. (ANI)