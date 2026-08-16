Maharashtra FDA issues notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff over an elaichi ad, alleging it's a surrogate promotion for a pan masala brand. The actors are asked to explain their role in the ad, which may violate the Food Safety Act.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand, saying it may violate provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and its amended rules.

The notices were issued on Friday (August 14), with the three actors being asked to explain their role in the advertisement and their association with the brand.

FDA Alleges Indirect Promotion

According to the FDA, the advertisement could amount to indirect promotion of a brand linked with pan masala.

The notices were sent to Devgn at his residence in Juhu, Khan at Mannat in Bandra and Shroff through his production house, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

The action comes as the Maharashtra FDA has stepped up its checks against gutka and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine.

According to the FDA, the advertisement creates an association with the a brand, which it said is mainly linked with pan masala.

The regulator also referred to a Maharashtra government order that prohibits the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of the product in the state for one year from the date specified in the order issued on July 13, 2026.

Wider Enforcement and Past Controversy

The latest action is part of the FDA's wider enforcement drive across Maharashtra. The department has been carrying out inspections and seizures over several food safety issues, including adulterated milk, food served at restaurants, junk food sold in and around schools, and the manufacture and sale of banned gutka and tobacco-containing pan masala.

In 2022, actor Akshay Kumar had shared an apology letter on his social media account after he faced heavy backlash for appearing in an advertisement for the same chewing elaichi brand alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me," he wrote.

"With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," Akshay added.