    Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika starrer 'Besharam Rang' a copy of this Pakistani soundtrack?

    The Pathaan song controversy is taking new turns each day. In a recent new development, the SRK Deepika starrer Besharam Rang is not an original creation. A singer has claimed that it is a copy of this Pakistani track.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    The entire issue erupted and is slowly amplifying like wild fire. It started when a section of social media users started the trend Boycott Pathaan because they were angry with Deepika wearing a saffron-colored bikini set in the song Besharam Rang. Shah Rukh got accused of hurting sentiments because of wearing a sea green color shirt in the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. Whilst the issue refuses to calm down. There is a new development in the tale. It means that the film is constantly facing more heat each day.

    After so many politicians, netizens, social media users, Karni Sena, and other organizations have also started joining the Boycott Bollywood brigade thanks to this ongoing controversy, we saw that earlier, a particular section of users on social media spotted really quickly how Besharam Rang song had beats that had an uncanny resemblance to the song Makeba by Jain.

    Now, netizens are confirming the suspicion that the song is also a copy of the Pakistani song, 'Ab Ke Hum Bichare' by Sajjad Ali. It all came to the limelight after the Pak singer hinted at the same himself. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sajjad Ali posted a video. In the video, Sajjad stated that he was listening to some recently released songs on Youtube. Listening to the particular Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan reminded him of his own classic song released almost twenty-six years ago. Sajjad Ali's iconic track released years back, is titled Ab Ke Hum Bichare.

    His video post caption on Instagram read, "After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!."

    Social media users and fans were convinced that Besharam Rang is not an original creation. "Almost every Bollywood movie song is copied like the tune and they also have copied japanese songs and also old/new pakistani songs," said a fan. "I thought so, it was copied, from somewhere," said another fan. "We knew you are a legend and true musician from the core of the heart. Unfortunately, we have cheater neighbors. They do not have the minds to work. They thought, it would be easy to pick any song or music cheaters always be cheats. But legends and their lyrics never die. All the best wishes, you are one of my favorite," added another fan.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
