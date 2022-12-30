'CBFC must have got pressurised...' Ex-Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani on 'Pathaan' controversy

While the problems for SRK and Deepika starrer actioner-thriller film Pathaan refuse to stop, there is another new update on the highly discussed Besharam Rang song controversy, which only grows much huge each day. Renowned film producer Pahlaj Nihalani has opened up on the song controversy.

The entire issue erupted and is slowly amplifying like wild fire. It started when a section of social media users started the trend Boycott Pathaan because they were angry with the fact that Deepika wore a saffron-colored bikini set in the song Besharam Rang. While Shah Rukh was accused of hurting sentiments because of wearing a sea green color shirt in the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. While the issue refuses to calm down, now there is a new development in the tale.

After so many politicians, netizens, social media users, Karni Sena, and, other organizations have also started joining the Boycott Bollywood brigade thanks to this ongoing controversy, another new update is finally here. While earlier, we saw how Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, and Honey Singh spoke up in support of the film and song, now another big name has joined the bandwagon. Recently, we also saw how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers of Pathaan the film, to delete certain scenes and implement changes in songs following the uproar over the saffron-colored bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song.

Now, joining the ongoing list of celebs that support the film and song, Renowned bollywood film producer and ex-censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani has clarified his stance on the Besharam Rang song controversy. He has supported the makers along with SRK and Deepika. In his quote with a leading entertainment portal, Pahlaj Nihalani said, "There could be pressure from the ministry. Pathaan is a victim of controversy. The CBFC must have felt pressurized by the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour. Otherwise, they had cleared the costume and the shot in the trailer."

The producer added, "It is the committee’s right to decide what cuts and modifications are needed. They will have to see the revised version. Prasoon Joshi might have given a statement, but he has no right to watch Pathaan with the examining committee. He must have got pressure from the ministry to see the film carefully because of saffron colour. If they suggest a cut because of colour. Then, it would be a wrong proceeding."