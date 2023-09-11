Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone smashes bottle on Rohit Shetty's head; watch viral video

In a viral video, Deepika Padukone seemed to shatter a "glass bottle" on Rohit Shetty's head, leaving Shah Rukh Khan speechless. But wait; it's not what it first appears to be. The video was recorded on the Chennai Express sets and it has now appeared on Instagram. SRK and Deepika were the lead actors in the 2012 movie. The actors could be seen sitting with Rohit Shetty and watching a shot in between takes. But it appeared that Deepika and Rohit had chosen to tease SRK.

In the video, Deepika could be seen chatting with SRK and Rohit while seated next to him. Deepika suddenly shattered a glass bottle in her hand on Rohit's head after Deepika seemed to be irritated by him. Shah Rukh was alarmed by the unexpected turn of events. Rohit made a fake cut on his head. Shah Rukh and the team were shocked when Deepika acted casually about it and even requested a spotboy to get Rohit juice. It was quickly made clear that it was a joke.

Everyone is raving about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Jawan. Deepika has impressed spectators with her endearing screen presence and her sequences with SRK, despite just making a brief appearance. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi play important roles in the movie as well. In barely four days, the movie joined the Rs 200 crore club. According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan made an estimated 72.00 Cr rupees on Sunday in the Hindi circles. The film's total was increased to Rs. 81 Cr. net by the Tamil and Telugu versions. Trade analyst Manobala V revealed Jawan's total revenue on Sunday alone was Rs. 85 Cr. on X (formerly known as Twitter). Jawan has recorded the largest single-day collection with this amount.

