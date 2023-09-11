Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone smashes bottle on Rohit Shetty's head; watch viral video

    'Angry' Deepika Padukone is seen in a viral video smashing a bottle on Rohit Shetty's head.
     

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone smashes bottle on Rohit Shetty's head; watch viral video ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    In a viral video, Deepika Padukone seemed to shatter a "glass bottle" on Rohit Shetty's head, leaving Shah Rukh Khan speechless. But wait; it's not what it first appears to be. The video was recorded on the Chennai Express sets and it has now appeared on Instagram. SRK and Deepika were the lead actors in the 2012 movie. The actors could be seen sitting with Rohit Shetty and watching a shot in between takes. But it appeared that Deepika and Rohit had chosen to tease SRK.

    In the video, Deepika could be seen chatting with SRK and Rohit while seated next to him. Deepika suddenly shattered a glass bottle in her hand on Rohit's head after Deepika seemed to be irritated by him. Shah Rukh was alarmed by the unexpected turn of events. Rohit made a fake cut on his head. Shah Rukh and the team were shocked when Deepika acted casually about it and even requested a spotboy to get Rohit juice. It was quickly made clear that it was a joke.

    ALSO READ: Video: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at US Open; actor photobombs Stranger Things' actress Madelyn Cline

    Everyone is raving about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Jawan. Deepika has impressed spectators with her endearing screen presence and her sequences with SRK, despite just making a brief appearance. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi play important roles in the movie as well. In barely four days, the movie joined the Rs 200 crore club. According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan made an estimated 72.00 Cr rupees on Sunday in the Hindi circles. The film's total was increased to Rs. 81 Cr. net by the Tamil and Telugu versions. Trade analyst Manobala V revealed Jawan's total revenue on Sunday alone was Rs. 85 Cr. on X (formerly known as Twitter). Jawan has recorded the largest single-day collection with this amount.

    ALSO READ: Maharaja: Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi SHOCKS netizens and fans with his latest poster

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan and Peak Bengaluru: Techie works on laptop while watching movie, photo viral vkp

    Jawan and Peak Bengaluru: Techie works on laptop while watching movie, photo viral

    The Nun II (Hindi) LEAKED: The Conjuring Universe's latest film is on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy sites RBA

    The Nun II (Hindi) LEAKED: The Conjuring Universe's latest film is on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

    Is Genelia Deshmukh pregnant? Here's what Riteish Deshmukh has to say ADC

    Is Genelia Deshmukh pregnant? Here's what Riteish Deshmukh has to say

    When Karan Johar asked Aishwarya Rai about 'Biggest Khan'; her answer left noted filmmaker stunned vma

    When Karan Johar asked Aishwarya Rai about 'Biggest Khan'; her answer left noted filmmaker stunned

    What did Shah Rukh Khan say to Pooja Bhatt after her lip-kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt? ADC

    What did Shah Rukh Khan say to Pooja Bhatt after her lip-kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt?

    Recent Stories

    Jawan and Peak Bengaluru: Techie works on laptop while watching movie, photo viral vkp

    Jawan and Peak Bengaluru: Techie works on laptop while watching movie, photo viral

    Noida Supreme Court lawyer killed by husband after she opposed sale of bungalow says cops gcw

    Noida: SC lawyer killed by husband after she opposed sale of bungalow, says cops

    Bengaluru taxi strike: Ather Energy offers help to commuters vkp

    Bengaluru taxi strike: Ather Energy offers help to commuters

    The Nun II (Hindi) LEAKED: The Conjuring Universe's latest film is on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy sites RBA

    The Nun II (Hindi) LEAKED: The Conjuring Universe's latest film is on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran appears before ED for interrogation rkn

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran appears before ED for interrogation

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon