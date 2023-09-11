Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at US Open; actor photobombs Stranger Things' actress Madelyn Cline

    Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Allia Bhatt were recently spotted watching a US Open game in New York. In one of the viral videos, we can see Ranbir Kapoor photobombing 'Stranger Things' actress Madelyn Cline during the match.

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now on vacation in the USA  with their daughter Raha. Several photographs and videos of the celebrity couple having fun in New York have lately gone viral. They were also sighted in the city attending a US Open match, and a video of Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Stranger Things star became popular on the internet. 

    Madelyn may be seen in the video enjoying the game while holding a drink. The camera suddenly focuses on her, and she appears on the gigantic titantron. But Ranbir Kapoor, seated next to her, got everyone's attention as he leaned in for a single second to get into the camera frame and posed with a 'V' sign.

    The couple can be seen laughing and posing with their followers in an Instagram photo. Alia Bhatt is sporting a black jacket, while Ranbir Kapoor is dressed to the nines in a dark blue shirt and a beret. The fan captioned the photo, "A fan girl moment."

    Madelyn Cline is a well-known American actress. She is most recognised for her roles as Sarah Cameron in Netflix's Outer Banks and as Whisky in the 2022 release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

     

    Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor recently joined the pair on their vacation. The actress posted a photo album from the city titled "New York Night Out." Her message included the hashtag #Family. Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor can be seen grinning from ear to ear in the opening image. Photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New York diary went viral last week. The stars were seen eating at neighbourhood restaurants with a few buddies.

    On the work front, Ranbir, was most recently seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The picture did well at the box office and was a moderate success. He is now working on Animal, an upcoming action thriller written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In addition to him, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna will appear in the film.

    Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
