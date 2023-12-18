Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Dunki' his best film, dances and recreates his open arms pose in Dubai

Dunki has a run duration of 2 hours 41 minutes and a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai to promote 'Dunki'. At a grand event, he danced to the film's song, 'O Maahi' and recreated his iconic open arms pose.

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film, Dunki. The film has generated a lot of excitement among the public, who are impatiently awaiting its release. Before the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan was seen promoting it globally. A video of him at a campaign in Dubai has surfaced.

The Badshah did everything from dancing to 'O Maahi' song at the Global Village to surprising fans at the VOX Cinemas. SRK received a grand welcome from the people of Dubai. He also recreated his iconic open-arms pose.

Khan may be seen referring to Dunki as his favourite film. He even thanked Raj Kumar Hirani for creating such a film and encouraged viewers to see it in cinemas.

Also Read: 'Dunki': Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM

In the video, Khan was seen saying three words for Dunki. And he said, “Raj Kumar Hirani, my best film, please please watch 21st of December.”

In another video, we see him saying, “I don’t know. Raju Hirani saab ne bhi kabhi aesi film nahi banai. When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, humko aesa laga Raju Hirani saab ne love story bana di hai which spans ages. And it’s a very touching film. I think ye pyaar ki kahani hai, isme action hai jo Raju Hirani ne kabhi dala nhi hai. Both saare sequences aese hai jo I think maine nhi kiye hue. All that is there but as Raju never shows his films in the trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy it. So, you will find lots of love and comedy. Bahot funny hai film toh inshah allah aap logon ko bahot pasand aayege."

Dunki has a run duration of 2 hours 41 minutes and a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie's trailer and songs have generated a lot of hype, and the wait until December 21 is proving to be a long one.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik blessed with twin daughters? Here's what her trainer's viral post revealed

And now, following Jawan and Pathaan's debut shows, Dunki gets his first 5.55 a.m. show. The film is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 21, 2023, and SRK's greatest fan club, SRK Universe, has arranged special Dunki screenings in over 1,000 theatres across the world, a record for any Hindi cinema actor.

'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subash providing supporting performances. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon collaborated on the screenplay.

