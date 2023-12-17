Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki': Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM

    The upcoming release of the film "Dunki," starring Shah Rukh Khan, is just a few days away, and a special early screening is scheduled to take place in Mumbai. Continue reading for more details.

    The highly awaited film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, titled 'Dunki' and directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, is on the verge of its much-anticipated release. The trailer, captivating songs, and newly unveiled posters have significantly heightened the excitement surrounding the movie. Now in a great news for SRK fans, Shah Rukh Khan's largest fan club, SRK Universe, is organizing a special showcase for Dunki, marking a groundbreaking event in the annals of cinematic history.

    Recognized for their unwavering admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, SRK Universe has been at the forefront of orchestrating unprecedented early morning premieres for his films. Notably, they kicked off this trend with a 9 am show for "Pathaan" at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety cinema, followed by a remarkable 6 am show for "Jawan" at the same venue. Building on this tradition, fans are now marking a new milestone by organizing a spectacular 5:55 am show at Gaiety cinema on December 21 in celebration of SRK's latest venture, "Dunki." This choice of an early time slot creates a historic precedent.

    The anticipation for Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki" continues to soar as the film's release date approaches, promising an enthralling cinematic experience enriched with a myriad of emotions. The ensemble cast of "Dunki" showcases exceptional talent, featuring actors such as Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. A collaborative production presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, "Dunki" is the brainchild of Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The screenplay, skillfully crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, adds to the anticipation for "Dunki," which is slated for release in 21 December 2023, promising to be a cinematic spectacle that captivates audiences globally.

