Sanjay Dutt's UK visa rejected, dropped from 'Son of Sardar 2'

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt are gearing up for the sequel of 'Son of Sardar' and the shooting will take place in the UK.
Reports claim that Sanjay's visa has been rejected by the UK government and hence he has been dropped from the film and Ravi Kishan has replaced him.
"Initially, they agreed to give me the Visa of the United Kingdom and everything was ready. Then a month later, they canceled my visa!"
"I handed the UK government all of the paperwork. Why did they offer me the visa first? You should not have given me the visa. How come it took you a month to realize the laws?"
Sanjay Dutt's UK visa was denied due to his 1993 case. He was imprisoned under both TADA and the Arms Act.
Later, the actor was found guilty of breaking the Arms Act by holding illicit firearms obtained from other participants in the 1993 Bombay bombings.