Nia Sharma and Urfi Javed’s airport encounter has gone viral, with fans speculating that Nia seemingly ignored Urfi while casually walking past her.

Nia Sharma and Urfi Javed’s airport encounter has gone viral, with fans speculating that Nia seemingly ignored Urfi while casually walking past her.

Nia Sharma and Urfi Javed Spotted at Airport

Television stars Nia Sharma and Urfi Javed recently grabbed attention after a video from the airport surfaced on social media. The clip shows Nia making her way through the airport while Urfi is also seen nearby. Their brief encounter has now become a talking point among fans online.

Nia can be seen walking in a stylish pink cropped blazer paired with white trousers and sunglasses. Urfi, meanwhile, appears in a distinctive denim outfit while handling her luggage. The two were seemingly at the same place at the same time, leading eagle-eyed social media users to notice their interaction.

Video Leaves Fans Curious

The viral video has sparked several reactions, particularly because Nia appears to walk past Urfi without acknowledging her. While some fans interpreted the moment as Nia deliberately ignoring Urfi, the video itself does not establish whether the actress intentionally avoided her.

Fans Speculate Over Their Interaction

Soon after the clip surfaced, social media users began sharing their opinions in the comments. Some called the moment awkward, while others suggested that Nia may simply have been busy or focused on making her way through the airport.

The incident has once again shown how even a brief celebrity encounter can quickly become a viral talking point online. However, whether Nia actually ignored Urfi or simply did not notice her remains unclear.