    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill

    In the latest interview, Sara Ali Khan discussed possibly marrying a cricketer. The actress has long been linked to Shubman Gill.

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress has long been linked to Shubman Gill. While neither the actor nor the cricketer have commented on the speculations, Sara was recently asked if she would be open to following in the footsteps of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore and marrying a cricketer. Sara said that her profession is unimportant to her.

    Sara Ali Khan stated that the man might be a cricketer or a businessman, but he must be psychologically and intellectually compatible with her. "I believe that the type of person that I am, I can find someone no matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor... Doctors, on the other hand, will most likely flee. But you already know that, jokes aside, you must match me on a cerebral and intellectual level. And if you can achieve that, I think it's fantastic, terrific, but I believe that would mean a lot more to me (than the job)," she told India Today.


    When asked if she envisions herself dating someone from the current Indian team roster, Sara admitted that she hasn't met the man she wants to settle down with yet. "I'll be honest with you: I believe, and I can say this with almost certainty, that the person I will be in my life has yet to be met." "I don't think so," Sara answered.

    Sara was asked in another section of the interview what type of partner she is searching for - a man who is Zara Hatke or Zara Bachke? She stated that she desires a man named Zara Hatke and a man named Zara Bachke.

    About Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dating news:
    Sara and Shubman were speculated to be dating after being seen eating dinner together on several occasions. However, suspicions of their split circulated after fans observed Sara and Shubman unfollowed each other on social media.

    Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky were seen on Tuesday visiting Mumbai's Siddivinayak Temple to seek blessings following the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie has performed well at the box office. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, was released in cinemas on June 2.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
