Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sandalwood's 'Kenda' movie bags spot at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke film festival in Delhi

    The Kannada film "Kenda" directed by Sahadev Kelavadi and produced by Roopa Rao has earned a spot at the 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in Delhi, highlighting the talent of Sandalwood. With its engaging narrative, talented cast, and impressive music score, "Kenda" is set to make waves, aiming for a theatrical release in June.

    Sandalwood's 'Kenda' movie bags spot at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke film festival in Delhi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    As a mark of triumph for the Sandalwood film industry, the Kannada movie "Kenda" has clinched a coveted spot at the esteemed 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival set to unfold in Delhi. The festival, renowned for its discerning selection process, presents a significant opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their craft and gain recognition on a national stage.

    "Kenda," directed by Sahadev Kelavadi and produced by Roopa Rao of "Gantumoote" fame, has already sparked intrigue with its teaser, offering a glimpse into a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of factory life. The film delves into the consequences of a pivotal decision, navigating themes of social dynamics and personal choices with finesse.

    Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's 'Max' nears completion; to be released before July '24

    Kelavadi, the director, first pitched the storyline to Rao several years ago, capturing her attention with its depth and resonance. Their collaboration has now borne fruit with the film's selection for the prestigious festival, marking a significant milestone in their cinematic journey.

    Scheduled for its Indian premiere on April 30, "Kenda" is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances. The ensemble cast, including BV Bharat, Pranav Sridhar, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Vinod Sushil, promises a riveting cinematic experience.

    Veteran Sandalwood actor, director Dwarakish passes away

    One of the highlights of the film is its musical score, composed by Rithvik Kaykini, son of renowned lyricist Jayanth Kaykini. Renowned musician V Harikrishna has lauded Rithvik's work, underscoring the quality and depth of the film's soundtrack.

    Reflecting on the journey leading up to the festival selection, Rao expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Kannada cinema on a prestigious platform. She emphasized the meticulous attention to quality and craftsmanship that went into crafting "Kenda," underscoring the dedication of the entire team. Looking ahead, the team behind "Kenda" is gearing up for a theatrical release in June, aiming to reach a wider audience and further cement its place in the annals of Sandalwood cinema. 

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch requests Home Ministry for LOC against Anmol Bishnoi RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch requests Home Ministry for LOC against Anmol Bishnoi

    'Heeramandi' review: Genelia Deshkmukh applauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, calls it 'Truly Special' RKK

    'Heeramandi' review: Genelia Deshmukh applauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series, calls it ‘Truly Special’

    Marivillin Gopurangal: Malayalam movie starring Indrajith Sukumaran to release on THIS date rkn

    Marivillin Gopurangal: Malayalam movie starring Indrajith Sukumaran to release on THIS date

    Arijit Singh turns 37: 'Tum Hi Ho' to 'Samjhawan', 10 best songs of the playback singer RKK

    Arijit Singh turns 37: 'Tum Hi Ho' to 'Samjhawan', 10 best songs of the playback singer

    cricket Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog osf

    Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI cracks down on hate speech; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi under scrutiny AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI cracks down on hate speech; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi under scrutiny

    Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch requests Home Ministry for LOC against Anmol Bishnoi RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch requests Home Ministry for LOC against Anmol Bishnoi

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Bengaluru on April 26 AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Bengaluru on April 26

    Indian passport ranks as second cheapest passport in the world rkn

    Indian passport ranks as second cheapest passport in the world; Report

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in Palakkad with 41 degrees celsius; District Collector urges public to take precautions anr

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in Palakkad; District Collector urges public to take precautions

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon