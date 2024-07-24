Is Hardik Pandya dating Ananya Panday? Here's the truth

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding made headlines for days. Everything from Baraat videos to family statements made news.
Ananya Panday and Hardik Pandya also made headlines. Social media went crazy about the two celebs dancing at Anant Ambani's Baraat.
News of a relationship between the two soon filled the gossip mills. Even fans observed Ananya and Hardik following each other on social media, fuelling dating speculations.
According to a source close to Ananya, she is not dating Hardik Pandya. Source: "Ananya and Hardik met at the Ambani wedding and clicked. The actress is that way."
"She's nice and gets along with most people. Everyone was having fun on this joyous occasion. For those seeking a love connection, Ananya Panday is now working."
"She has a promising film and OTT schedule and wants to focus on her profession. Ananya and Hardik's relationship rumours are untrue."
Speculation about Hardik and Ananya's relationship is over. Ananya's breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur made headlines recently. However, the stars have not confirmed anything.
Recently, Hardik and Natasa have parted. Four years of marriage ended with a social media announcement. They tried hard but should quit. Agastya will remain their co-child.