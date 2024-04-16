BREAKING: Veteran Sandalwood actor, director Dwarakish passes away

Veteran Sandalwood actor Dwarakish, known for his versatile roles in Kannada cinema, has passed away at the age of 81 after battling a prolonged illness. He began his career in 1964 and made significant contributions as an actor, comedian, and producer. Alongside Vishnuvardhan, he formed the iconic "Kalla-kulla" duo, leaving an indelible mark on Kannada cinema history.

Veteran Sandalwood actor, Dwarakish has passed away due to prolonged illness. He was 81 years old. Dwarakish started his career in the Kannada film industry in 1964 with the movie Veera Sankalpa and has been involved in numerous films as an actor, comedian, and supporting actor.



Alongside the late actor Vishnuvardhan, he formed the well-known duo referred to as "Kalla-kulla". They shared a strong friendship and collaborated in many of Dwarkeesh Vishnu's movies. In 1966, Dwarakish co-produced the film Mamateya Bandhana with two others. Then, in 1969, he advanced to become an independent producer by investing in the movie Mayor Muttanna starring Dr. Rajkumar. Dwarakish made history as the first Kannada producer to introduce Kishore Kumar to the Kannada film industry. The song "Aadu Aata Aadu" from their collaboration soared to immense popularity. He produced the first Kannada film to be shot outside India.



"Apthamitra" made significant strides in Kannada cinema, setting records. It became the inaugural Kannada movie to mark a year-long screening at two theatres: Santosh in Bengaluru and Ranajith in Mysore. Additionally, it was the first Kannada film to achieve a full year of successful screening with four daily shows.

Following this, in 1969, he achieved his first independent production success with "Mayor Muthanna," featuring Dr Rajkumar and Bharathi in the lead roles, which proved to be a hit at the box office. Subsequently, Dwarakish continued to deliver a string of box office successes to the Kannada cinema industry for the following two decades.