    Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's 'Max' nears completion; to be released before July '24

    "Max," starring Kiccha Sudeep, is generating excitement with its action-packed narrative. Despite setbacks like heavy rains damaging sets, the team is wrapping up smoothly. Currently filming intense fight scenes in Chennai, the movie boasts a stellar cast and talented crew. Sudeep, appreciating fan support, assures smooth progress and hints at a summer release.

    Actor Kiccha Sudeep's most anticipated movie, 'Max' nears completion; To be released before July '24
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    Kiccha Sudeep, the beloved actor, is once again stirring excitement among fans with his upcoming action-packed film, "Max." Despite facing challenges caused by heavy rains damaging sets last year, the team has overcome obstacles and is smoothly wrapping up production.

    Recent reports indicate that the filming of intense fight scenes for "Max" is currently underway in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, with just 10 days of shooting left. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanus V Creations, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyuktha Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat.

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema

    Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of "Max," especially as it marks Sudeep's reunion with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar after their successful collaboration in "Maanikya." Sudeep's versatility in portraying police roles has earned him widespread acclaim, with notable performances in films like "Vikrant Rona," "Varadanayaka," and "Veera Madakari."

    Sudeep recently took to social media to update fans on the progress of "Max," expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. In a heartfelt message shared in February, he emphasized that updates are shared when there are significant developments to announce, rather than to compete with other releases or actors.

    With talented individuals like Shivakumar as the art director, Ajaneesh B Loknath as the music director, and Shekar Chandra as the cinematographer, "Max" promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. The team is reportedly targeting a theatrical release in June or July this year, making it a highly anticipated summer treat for movie enthusiasts.

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets

    Sudeep, recently engaged with his fans on social media, addressing their inquiries regarding the progress of his upcoming film "Max." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sudeep assured fans that the film was progressing smoothly and expressed gratitude for their unwavering interest in his work.

    In a heartfelt note shared in February, Sudeep acknowledged the overwhelming support from his fans, describing the influx of tweets about updates on "Max" as "crazy." He emphasized that updates are not provided to compete with other films or actors but rather when the team has substantial developments to share with the audience.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
