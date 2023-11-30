Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Will Vicky Kaushal's film win audiences' hearts? Read this

Vicky Kaushal has 'outdone' himself in Meghna Gulzar's film. Sunny Kaushal, the actor's brother, went to Instagram stories on Wednesday night after attending a special screening of Sam Bahadur in Mumbai to praise the Vicky Kaushal starrer and his performance in the film. Sunny Kaushal Calls Sam Bahadur 'Incredible'

In his long note, Sunny Kaushal called Sam Bahadur an "amazing" film and thanked Meghna Gulzar for making it. "What a film..what an amazing film this is..@rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur.. it is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours.. it made me laugh, cry, inspired and most importantly it made me realise what great courage and character means," he wrote.

Sunny also praised Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh for their roles in the film, calling them "fantastic." He then mentioned his brother and stated that Vicky had exceeded himself in this film. "@vickykaushal09 Just when I think you've outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again..I know you manifested this film and now I can see why.. I think this film chose you..I don't think anybody could've played Sam better… you've given you heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived," he wrote. Sunny further said that he is "so so proud" of his brother Vicky.

About Sam Bahadur:

Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. His service career lasted four decades and five wars. He was the first general in the Indian Army to be appointed to the rank of Field Marshal, and his military success in the 1971 Indo-Pak war resulted in the establishment of Bangladesh.

In addition to Vicky, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman), and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh) play important parts in Sam Bahadur. Fatima Sana Shaikh portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Sanya Malhotra plays Sam's love interest.

Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, will be released on December 1, 2023. This implies that the picture will compete at the box office with Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

