    'Sam Bahadur' screening: Katrina Kaif, Rekha and others attend the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film in style

    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    On Wednesday night, the makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' conducted a screening of the film in Mumbai. 

    article_image1

    Vicky Kaushal is preparing for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' and the film will be released on December 01 alongside Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

    article_image2

    Arjun Kapoor

    For the screening, Arjun Kapoor wore a green shirt with black prints along with black pants and green velvet shoes.

    article_image3

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinned in black. Katrina looked gorgeous in a black off-shoulder dress while Vicky wore a black shirt, jacket, and pants. 

    article_image4

    Riteish Deshmukh

    To watch Vicky Kaushal's film, Riteish Deshmukh was seen in a cream color shirt and green cargo pants 

    article_image5

    Kunal Khemu and Angad Bedi

    Kunal Khemu looked dapper in a black cut-sleeve tshirt and pants of the same color. Angad Bedi wore blue denim jacket and jeans. 

    article_image6

    Rekha

    Rekha looked as elegant as ever in a black saree that had golden borders. She completed her look with heavy jewelry.  

    article_image7

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Vidhya Balan and Karan Johar

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed with Vidhya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and Karan Johar.

    article_image8

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Aditya Roy Kapur was seen wearing a white tshirt and topped it with a blue and white check shirt. He wore denim jeans and black shoes. 

    article_image9

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a brown dress that had a mix shade of black. She wore her hair open with black heels. 

    article_image10

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra looked classy in a white t-shirt and blue shirt. He wore black pants to pair his look. 

    article_image11

    Vicky Kaushal with family

    Vicky Kaushal's mother, father, and brother Sunny came to cheer for him and happily posed for the cameras. 

