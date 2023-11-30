'Sam Bahadur' screening: Katrina Kaif, Rekha and others attend the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film in style

On Wednesday night, the makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' conducted a screening of the film in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal is preparing for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' and the film will be released on December 01 alongside Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

Arjun Kapoor

For the screening, Arjun Kapoor wore a green shirt with black prints along with black pants and green velvet shoes.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinned in black. Katrina looked gorgeous in a black off-shoulder dress while Vicky wore a black shirt, jacket, and pants.

Riteish Deshmukh

To watch Vicky Kaushal's film, Riteish Deshmukh was seen in a cream color shirt and green cargo pants

Kunal Khemu and Angad Bedi

Kunal Khemu looked dapper in a black cut-sleeve tshirt and pants of the same color. Angad Bedi wore blue denim jacket and jeans.

Rekha

Rekha looked as elegant as ever in a black saree that had golden borders. She completed her look with heavy jewelry.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Vidhya Balan and Karan Johar

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed with Vidhya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and Karan Johar.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur was seen wearing a white tshirt and topped it with a blue and white check shirt. He wore denim jeans and black shoes.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a brown dress that had a mix shade of black. She wore her hair open with black heels.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra looked classy in a white t-shirt and blue shirt. He wore black pants to pair his look.

Vicky Kaushal with family

Vicky Kaushal's mother, father, and brother Sunny came to cheer for him and happily posed for the cameras.