    War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer to release on this date

    The release date for 'War 2,' featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, has been officially announced. Previous reports indicated that JR NTR would also have a significant part in the movie.

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    'Tiger 3' has set the stage for the next exciting chapter in the YRF spy universe, 'War 2.' Hrithik Roshan's intriguing cameo as agent Kabir in the post-credit scene of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film has left fans curious about Kabir's mysterious adventures. The eagerly awaited 'War 2' has now been scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend and providing a four-day holiday treat for movie enthusiasts. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news in twitter:

    Adding to the anticipation, Jr NTR is reported to join the cast of 'War 2,' sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan. Rumors suggest that Jr NTR will play the role of the antagonist in this cinematic spectacle. The confirmation of Jr NTR's involvement came on his 40th birthday, with Hrithik Roshan extending warm wishes and expressing excitement about their on-screen collaboration.

    Hrithik's birthday message to Jr NTR reads,  “Happy Birthday @tarak9999 ! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace... until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (sic).”

    In response, Jr NTR expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today...You should start counting down the days too... Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi see you soon! (sic)”

    Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, 'War 2' is an espionage thriller that holds a significant place in the expansive YRF Spy Universe.

    ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranveer Singh turned down 'Kabir Singh' before Shahid Kapoor; read details

