Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Hit or Miss? Is Vicky Kaushal's film worth your time and money? Read this

Sam Bahadur Twitter Review: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal plays Sam Manekshaw and has given social media users goosebumps. Netizens say Vicky Kaushal delivered his career's best performance in Meghana Gulzar's flick. Sam Bahadur is based on the true story of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal.

Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood's most outstanding actors, has outperformed his prior efforts with an astounding representation. Netizens praise Vicky Kaushal's performance as the eponymous character, and the anticipated film has been dubbed a blockbuster. Let's have a look at what admirers had to say about his depiction of India's first field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film.

One of the social media user mentioned, "Excellent! @vickykaushal09 This is going to be a big blockbuster, this is how you portray Army officers, you didn't play a role, you live it just like you did in URL #SamBahadur # VickyKaushal."

I sometimes feel Vick Kaushal’s face literally changes from character to character. That’s how in-depth he gets into them. One of the finest actors of our generation. Looking forward to this. 🔥🔥 #SamBahadur #Samबहादुर https://t.co/tjWADwuAkW — ada (@shriadhar_ada) October 13, 2023

Another one said, "Vicky legit prayed a role like this only to soar higher and higher as an artist....Now, look at him shining! #VickyKaushal #SamBahadur".

Vicky legit prayed for a role like this only to soar higher and higher as an artist 💫 Now, look at him shinning!#VickyKaushal #AliaBhatt #Samबहादुर pic.twitter.com/RIexmYHb6L — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) October 13, 2023

A special screening was organised for the film industry and a few B-town celebrities. Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother, also saw the film and gave it a'remarkable' rating. In a long note on social media, ''What a film. What an amazing film this is. @rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar Thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur. It is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, and the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours. It made me laugh, cry, be inspired, and most importantly, it made me realise what great courage and character mean.''

Excellent! @vickykaushal09 This is going to be a big blockbuster, this is how you potray Army Officers, you didn't played a role , you lived it just like you did in URI 🇮🇳🇮🇳🪖🪖#Samबहादुर #VickyKaushal https://t.co/w674oHAbr6 — Sourav Saraswat (@SaraswatSourav9) October 13, 2023

In the next Story, he praised his brother's performance in the film and wrote, ''Just when I think you’ve outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again. I know you manifested this film, and now I can see why. I think this film chose you. I don’t think anybody could’ve played Sam better. You’ve given your heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man who was so valiantly lived. I could see it in your body, in your dialogues but most importantly I could see it in your eyes.''

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, during which Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, resulting in the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh. Among those who appear in the film are Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi.