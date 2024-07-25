Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh sends protest note to India over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'shelter' assurance

    MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the receipt of the diplomatic note. "I can confirm that we have received a diplomatic note, a communication from the Bangladesh side protesting the comments made by the West Bengal CM. It is essentially on the lines described in the reports," Jaiswal said.

    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (July 25) addressed the media and said that India has received a diplomatic note from Bangladesh protesting the comments made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the recent student protests in Bangladesh. The violent protests over the Bangladeshi students' quota escalated into deadly clashes, resulting in over 100 fatalities.

    The MEA spokesperson stressed that foreign affairs and relations with other countries are exclusively managed by the Union Government, as outlined in the Constitution of India. "Under the 7th Schedule, List 1 - Union List, Item 10, the conduct of foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country are the sole prerogative of the Union Government," Jaiswal said.

    The diplomatic protest follows West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's directive to the state administration to assist returnees from the "trouble-torn" Bangladesh. "Hundreds of students and others are returning to West Bengal/India from the trouble-torn Bangladesh. I have asked our state administration to render all help and assistance to the returnees," Banerjee posted on social media platform X.

    She detailed that around 300 students arrived at the Hilli border, with most safely reaching their destinations, while 35 received basic amenities and assistance from the state administration.

    Banerjee asserted that her government would provide refuge to those fleeing violence in Bangladesh, stressing humanitarian principles. "I cannot make any comments on the situation in Bangladesh as it is another country, and only the Indian government has the right to speak about it. But if helpless people from Bangladesh knock on Bengal's doors, we will give them shelter. There is a resolution of the United Nations to respect refugees from neighbouring nations," Banerjee said.

    She cited historical instances of providing refuge, including the Bodo conflict in Assam, where refugees were sheltered in Alipurduar.

    She assured all possible assistance to anyone from Bengal or their relatives stranded in Bangladesh. "If someone has gone to Bangladesh for studies or medical treatment and is stuck there, we are here to help in any way needed," Banerjee affirmed.

    Meanwhile, the streets of Dhaka witnessed the return of rush-hour traffic on Wednesday as a curfew was eased after a four-day nationwide shutdown. The shutdown followed the deadly protests led by university students against government job quotas.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
