Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023

    The leading online database IMDB has released the list of the most popular Indian web series this year. Dulquer Salmaan starrer web series Guns and Gulaabs secured the second position.

    Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    OTT platforms have emerged as transformative players in the entertainment landscape, reshaping how today's generation consumes content. Offering a vast array of on-demand streaming services, OTT platforms have become synonymous with convenience and personalized viewing experiences. Now the leading online database IMDB has released the list of the most popular Indian web series this year. However, the most popular web series are in Hindi.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham to release on THIS date

    The web series released in India between January 1 to November 6, which have received a rating of 5 or more on IMDB have been considered for this list. The web series Fursi on Amazon Prime Video topped the list. The web series, directed by Raj and DK starred Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

    Dulquer Salmaan's web series Guns and Gulaabs secured the second position. Along with Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkumar Rao also played an important role in the series. This series is available on Netflix. The  Disney Plus' The Night Manager secured the third position, Netflix's Kohra secured the fourth position, and Jio Cinema's Azure 2: Rise of the Dark Side secured the fifth position.

    At sixth place is Rana Naidu of Netflix, Prime Video's Dahad at seventh, Disney Plus Hotstar's Saas at eighth, Bahu Or Flamingo at ninth, Netflix's Scoop at ninth, and Prime Video's Jubilee at tenth.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know RBA

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham to release on THIS date rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham to release on THIS date

    Salman Khan threat post originated in Europe; Mumbai police investigating gravity of the post ATG

    Salman Khan threat post originated in Europe; Mumbai police investigating gravity of the post

    Saba Ali Khan shares heartwarming, throwback pictures of Saif Ali Khan, baby Ibrahim [Photos] ATG

    Saba Ali Khan shares heartwarming, throwback pictures of Saif Ali Khan, baby Ibrahim [Photos]

    Bigg Bosss 17: Ankita Lokhande charges this shocking amount for each week? Read to know more ATG

    Bigg Bosss 17: Ankita Lokhande charges this shocking amount for each week? Read to know more

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know RBA

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is to share the screen with Mohanlal. Here's what we know

    Ginger garlic spinach 7 foods to boost your immune system during season change gcw eai

    7 foods to boost your immune system during season change

    Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot confident in Congress victory despite exit polls AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot confident in Congress victory despite exit polls

    German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 popular dog breeds of 2023 RBA EAI

    German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 popular dog breeds of 2023

    7 skincare rituals for every bride to be gcw eai

    7 skincare rituals for every bride-to-be

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon