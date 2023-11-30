Dulquer Salmaan's Guns and Gulaabs among most popular web series of 2023

The leading online database IMDB has released the list of the most popular Indian web series this year. Dulquer Salmaan starrer web series Guns and Gulaabs secured the second position.

OTT platforms have emerged as transformative players in the entertainment landscape, reshaping how today's generation consumes content. Offering a vast array of on-demand streaming services, OTT platforms have become synonymous with convenience and personalized viewing experiences. Now the leading online database IMDB has released the list of the most popular Indian web series this year. However, the most popular web series are in Hindi.

The web series released in India between January 1 to November 6, which have received a rating of 5 or more on IMDB have been considered for this list. The web series Fursi on Amazon Prime Video topped the list. The web series, directed by Raj and DK starred Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Dulquer Salmaan's web series Guns and Gulaabs secured the second position. Along with Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkumar Rao also played an important role in the series. This series is available on Netflix. The Disney Plus' The Night Manager secured the third position, Netflix's Kohra secured the fourth position, and Jio Cinema's Azure 2: Rise of the Dark Side secured the fifth position.

At sixth place is Rana Naidu of Netflix, Prime Video's Dahad at seventh, Disney Plus Hotstar's Saas at eighth, Bahu Or Flamingo at ninth, Netflix's Scoop at ninth, and Prime Video's Jubilee at tenth.