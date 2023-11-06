Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sam Bahadur new poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date

    Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, 'Sam Bahadur,' explores the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor announced the trailer release for tomorrow 7 of November, and the film hits theaters on December 1, clashing with 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. The poster reveal generated excitement among fans

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    On November 1, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a new poster from his upcoming film, "Sam Bahadur." In this poster, he was seen dressed in the avatar of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. He was donning an Army uniform and had a stern expression on his face, setting the tone for the character he is portraying.

    The film "Sam Bahadur" is a biographical project that delves into the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, whose illustrious career in the Indian Army spanned over four decades and included serving in five wars. Notably, he was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. His significant military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war played a pivotal role in the creation of Bangladesh.

    Aside from Vicky Kaushal, the film boasts a talented cast, including Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (portraying Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (in the role of Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (as Captain Attiqur Rahman), and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (playing Subedar Gurbaksh Singh) in key roles.

    Vicky Kaushal made an announcement regarding the trailer release for the film. Initially, there were reports about the trailer's release on November 7, but there was no official confirmation. However, Vicky confirmed on his social media platform that the trailer is set to release tomorrow, i.e., on November 7. He shared a new poster along with this announcement, featuring him in an Army uniform, inspecting his soldiers in a serious manner.

    Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "यह कहानी है about the man who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer Out Tomorrow! #Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023." The poster received an enthusiastic response from fans, with comments expressing their excitement and anticipation for the film, accompanied by fire and heart emojis.

    "Sam Bahadur" is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1, setting up a box office clash with the film "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film promises to provide a deep and engaging look into the life of a remarkable military figure, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his contributions to India's history.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
