Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date

    'Beyond The Star' promises to have all the information about Salman Khan, his life, the ups and downs, and chronicle the fun person that he is beneath the tough exterior.

    'Beyond The Star': Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan's biography? Docu-series to release on THIS date RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    There is good news for Salman Khan fans as there is an update on his biography. 'Beyond The Star', a docu-series, will finally satiate many of his admirers' thirst as it is said to have all information about the actor's personal and private film. Salman previously stated that the idea for the docu-series came from his buddy and Romanian actress-model Iulia Vantur, with whom he was romantically connected.

    Will Iulia Vantur narrate the docu-series?

    It is believed that Iulia Vantur will wear another hat for the docu-series in addition to conceptualizing and being the brainchild behind 'Beyond The Star'. A source close to Salman revealed that, "Iulia knows Salman inside and out so, once the concept was finalized, the creators believed she was the right fit to also play the position of narrator. She will give her voice to 'Beyond The Star' and chronicle the superstar's fascinating career in the film industry and in his personal life."

    'Beyond The Star' expected release date

    According to the source, 'Beyond The Star's post-production work is already complete, and the film's release date has been set for December 27th, Salman's 58th birthday. "The makers are almost certainly planning a digital release on a homegrown OTT platform. It promises to make his fans emotional about his life, the ups and downs, and chronicle the fun person that he is beneath the tough exterior."

    The cast

    'Beyond The Star' will feature Salman's family, friends, and everyone he's ever worked with, including Bhagyashree, Disha Patani, Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Subhash Ghai, and Sooraj Barjatya. 

    In addition, Himesh Reshammiya and Kamal Khan will discuss him in the series. It will also include previously unseen photos, movies, and graphics of Salman with his friends and family, as well as flashbacks to his youth. Salman, Wiz Films, and Applause Entertainment will co-produce 'Beyond The Star'.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Friend star Matthew Perry buried in Hollywood's iconic cemetery, alongside Paul Walker, Willie Garson, Carrie Fisher and more RBA

    Matthew Perry buried in Hollywood's iconic cemetery, alongside Paul Walker, Willie Garson, Carrie Fisher

    World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya', Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' RKK

    World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaleya', Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi'

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film sold over 44,000 tickets on its opening day; reports RBA

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film sold over 44,000 tickets on its opening day; reports

    'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he shares first look from the film RKK

    'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he shares first look from the film

    Snake smuggler claims he is best in business says, 'Elvish Yadav's parties last only 30 minutes'

    Snake smuggler claims he is best in business says, 'Elvish Yadav's parties last only 30 minutes'

    Recent Stories

    Ranatunga appointed as interim chairman after SL sacks entire board following ODI World Cup 2023 debacle snt

    Ranatunga appointed as interim chairman after SL sacks entire board following ODI World Cup 2023 debacle

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception: Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya and many celebs attend RBA

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception: Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya and many celebs attend

    India vs SA: Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja, buggy camera reveals Rohit Sharma as 'Best Fielder' (WATCH) snt

    India vs SA: Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja, buggy camera reveals Rohit Sharma as 'Best Fielder' (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu cops failed to act against DMK ministers who joined meet seeking to eradicate 'Sanatana Dharma': Madras High Court

    Tamil Nadu police failed to act against DMK leaders behind meet seeking to eradicate Sanatana Dharma: HC

    Delhi pollution CM Arvind Kejriwal calls high level meeting today as air quality dips gcw

    Delhi pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls high-level meeting today as air quality dips

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon