    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film sold over 44,000 tickets on its opening day; reports

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 has already sold 44,500 plus tickets for its opening day, and according to reports, the film is likely to earn Rs 40 crore or more on its first day.

    Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, is one of the most anticipated films. Tiger is reportedly dominating the advance booking collections even though people are excited to watch the movie again. According to a recent report by trade expert Taran Adarsh, Tiger 3 is "running riot in advance booking." Furthermore, he said that because nighttime screenings bring in less money for the film industry, "no Hindi film has dared to open on Diwali Day in more than a decade."

    Tiger 3 has already sold 44,500 tickets for its first day at the national chains, according to a different post by Taran Adarsh. Currently, PVR INOX has sold 37,000 tickets for Tiger 3's opening day, while Cinepolis has also sold 7,500 for the Salman Khan film. Advance reservations for Tiger 3 were made available in India on Saturday, November 4, one day ahead of schedule.

    Meanwhile, movie critic Sumit Kadel recently stated that Tiger 3 is probably going to make at least Rs 40 crore on its first day, based on the advance booking data.

    The nationwide premiere of Tiger 3 is scheduled for November 12 at 7 a.m. The producing company for the movie just revealed this in a statement. “YRF is set to open advance bookings of Tiger 3 in India from Nov 5th! The film is releasing during the Diwali holiday so cinemas have requested an early start time as fans of the YRF Spy Universe have been reaching out to exhibitors to conduct early morning shows to avoid spoilers,” the statement read.

    The third movie in the original Yash Raj Films spy series is Tiger 3. The filmmaker is Maneesh Sharma. Fans are excited for Salman Khan's character Tiger and Katrina Kaif's character Zoya to reconnect on screen, but many are eagerly anticipating Pathaan's appearance in the movie.

    Similar to how Salman's Tiger appeared in Pathaan, there are rumours that Shah Rukh Khan may make a cameo in Tiger 3. SRK made an appearance in Tiger 3, but specifics are still unknown. Tiger 3 also has Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Anant Vidhaat, and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

