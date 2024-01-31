Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement

    Salman Khan's production company, called Salman Khan Films, to take legal action against those using his name for fake casting calls.

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    On behalf of actor Salman Khan, his production house, Salman Khan Films, released a statement stating that they do not work with any third parties for film casting. The company reportedly threatened to take legal action against the defrauders. His production house's official statement stated that neither he nor his company is presently auditioning performers and cautioned them against imposters or fraudulent practices.

    In July 2023, Salman Khan's production house published a statement condemning bogus casting agencies. "This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner," the statement read.

    Also Read: SHOCKING! FIR filed against Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui fan

    On July 17, 2023, Salmah Khan dropped a clarification about fake casting agents. In an official notice, he wrote, “This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner (sic). "

    About Salman Khan's production house: 
    Salman Khan founded his film production and distribution firm, Salman Khan Films, in 2011. His mother, Salma Khan, is also involved. The proceeds from film projects are supposedly donated to the Being Human charity. Chillar Party was the first film made under the name. Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl directed the film. 

    Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple took PM Modi's advice, know how

    Salman Khan Films has supported several films, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero, Tubelight, Race 3, Loveyatri, Notebook, Bharat, Kaagaz, Dabangg 3, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim: The Final Truth, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman was last seen in YRF's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema vkp

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema

    Bhakshak trailer OUT Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice ATG

    'Bhakshak' trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice

    Fighter REVIEW by R Madhavan: Star calls Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie 'extraordinary' RBA

    Fighter REVIEW by R Madhavan: Star calls Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie 'extraordinary'

    Bigg Boss 17 finalists Ankita Lokhande to star in Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande to star in Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

    Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know ATG

    'Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter Suranya gets housing society's notice over Ram Mandir 'hate speech'

    'Move out...' Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter gets housing society's notice over 'hate speech'

    Viral Video: Centuries-old shipwreck found adrift on Canadian coastline sparks mystery (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Centuries-old shipwreck found adrift on Canadian coastline sparks mystery (WATCH)

    Swati Maliwal new RS MP: A look at her work as DCW chief AJR

    Swati Maliwal new RS MP: A look at her work as DCW chief

    WhatsApp update What is Passkey How to set it up on your phone gcw

    WhatsApp update: What is Passkey? How to set it up on your phone?

    football I love it Arsenal boss Arteta approves of White-Zinchenko argument after win over Nottingham Forest (WATCH) snt

    'I love it': Arsenal boss Arteta approves of White-Zinchenko argument after win over Nottingham Forest (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon