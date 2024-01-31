Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement

On behalf of actor Salman Khan, his production house, Salman Khan Films, released a statement stating that they do not work with any third parties for film casting. The company reportedly threatened to take legal action against the defrauders. His production house's official statement stated that neither he nor his company is presently auditioning performers and cautioned them against imposters or fraudulent practices.

On July 17, 2023, Salmah Khan dropped a clarification about fake casting agents. In an official notice, he wrote, “This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner (sic). "

About Salman Khan's production house:

Salman Khan founded his film production and distribution firm, Salman Khan Films, in 2011. His mother, Salma Khan, is also involved. The proceeds from film projects are supposedly donated to the Being Human charity. Chillar Party was the first film made under the name. Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl directed the film.

Salman Khan Films has supported several films, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero, Tubelight, Race 3, Loveyatri, Notebook, Bharat, Kaagaz, Dabangg 3, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim: The Final Truth, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman was last seen in YRF's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.