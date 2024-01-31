Entertainment

SHOCKING! FIR filed against Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui fan

Munawar stood on the sun-roof while fans celebrated around him. Dongri police station has registered an FIR against a fan of his, for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 17 winner

Munawar Faruqui emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 17 after a lot of ups and downs. He was handed over a cheque of 50 Lakhs and a brand new car

Celebration

 On Monday, Munawar headed to Dongri to celebrate this win with his fans and followers

Popularity

The comedian stood on the sun-roof while his fans celebrated around him. Numerous photos and videos of the grand celebration went viral

FIR against a fan

An FIR has been launch against a fan of his for capturing videos of the occassion using an unregistered drone. Dongri Police station has filed the FIR

FIR against drone operator

The drone operator has been identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan whose drone has been confiscated by Dongri Police and an FIR filed

Top 2 in Bigg Boss 17

Munawar was competing against Abhishek for the coveted title

Controversy

Embroiled in a lot of controversy for cheating on his girlfriend and double-timing with Ayesha who also made a wild-card entry on Bigg Boss, he emerged winner due to popular vote

