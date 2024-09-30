Saif Ali Khan REVEALS how Taimur is scared of cameras whereas Jeh is a 'born performer'

Saif Ali Khan emphasized that Taimur and Jeh are not under any pressure to pursue acting, highlighting his belief in allowing them to choose their own paths

Saif Ali Khan comes from the illustrious Pataudi family, being the son of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Embracing his mother's legacy, he has made a significant mark as an actor in Indian cinema. With his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, already stepping into the film industry, there is curiosity about whether his younger sons, Taimur and Jeh, will also pursue acting in the future.

In an interview with India Today, Saif Ali Khan shared his perspective on family legacy. He noted that while it's essential to carry on the family's values—being good people, successful individuals, or those who serve the country—this is distinct from the expectation to become movie stars. He emphasized that there is no pressure on his children to become actors, despite his belief that acting is a fantastic profession.

Saif reflected on his eldest son Taimur's feelings about performing, mentioning that Taimur once expressed his fear of speaking in front of an audience. However, he recently indicated excitement about participating in a school play. Saif described his youngest son, Jeh, as a natural performer, acknowledging the talent he has inherited. Ultimately, he conveyed that while acting is a great career, he would be content as long as his children pursue happiness, regardless of their professions.

Saif is married to actress Kareena Kapoor, and together they have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. He also has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan was the first among the siblings to enter the film industry, while Ibrahim is on the verge of making his debut.

Additionally, Saif discussed his commitment to preserving the Pataudi family legacy through the restoration of Pataudi Palace, which he views as a tribute to his father and grandfather. He expressed that it is his family home, where his grandparents and father are buried. Saif plans to rename the space traditionally referred to as the darbar hall to “the long room,” inspired by the hall at Lord’s cricket ground. He shared his vision of displaying cricket memorabilia within the restored palace, a dream he is close to realizing.

