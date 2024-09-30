9 colours to wear for 9 days of Navratri 2024

This year, find out which color clothes to wear on which day of the nine days of Navratri and their significance. The festival of Navratri will begin on Thursday, October 3 and will end on Saturday, October 12 this year.

Navratri is one of the holiest festivals of Hindus. This festival is celebrated with great pomp in India. This festival, which is celebrated for nine days, is dedicated to the 9 forms of Goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidatri, who are worshiped every day for nine days. It is customary to celebrate Vijayadashami on Navratri. The Dussehra festival is also celebrated on the same day. In this way, this year 2024, the festival of Navratri will begin on Thursday, October 3 and will end on Saturday, October 12 with the festival of Saraswati and Vijayadashami.

9 Colours of Navratri 2024

The most special thing about this festival is that, in relation to each deity, every day, if you wear a particular colour dress and worship, you will get the full benefit of that worship. Because each colour has different qualities. So let's see in detail which colour clothes to wear on which day of the nine days of Navratri this year and their importance.

Navratri Colors : 1. Shailaputri - Red Devotees should wear red clothes as the first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri. Because, this colour indicates strength and firmness. 2. Brahmacharini - Royal Blue Devotees should wear royal blue clothes as the second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. Because this colour represents peace. It is associated with her. 3. Chandraghanta - Yellow Devotees should wear yellow clothes as the third day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. Because, this colour indicates happiness. It is associated with her. 4. Kushmanda - Green On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees should wear green clothes, which are dear to Goddess Kushmanda. By doing this, she bestows all kinds of prosperity on her devotees.

5. Skandamata - Grey On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees should wear grey clothes, which are dear to Skandamata. Because, this colour indicates balance and stability. 6. Katyayani - Orange



Being the embodiment of strength and courage, Goddess Katyayani should be worshiped by wearing orange clothes on the sixth day of Navratri. Because this colour is vibrant and lively. It reflects her tough personality. 7. Kalaratri - White Devotees should wear white clothes and worship her on the seventh day of Navratri because of Kalaratri, the fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga. This color indicates purity and spirituality. It is associated with her.

8. Mahagauri - Pink Devotees should wear pink clothes and worship Goddess Mahagauri, the embodiment of beauty and compassion, on the eighth day of Navratri. Because this colour indicates love and compassion. It also indicates her divine power. 9. Siddhidatri - Sky Blue On the last day of Navratri, devotees should wear sky blue clothes, which are suitable for Goddess Siddhidatri, who gives knowledge and wisdom, and worship her. This colour indicates vastness and spirituality and this colour is associated with her.

Latest Videos