    PM Narendra Modi terms Mithun Chakraborty 'Cultural Icon' on actor's Dadasaheb Phalke Award announcement

    Mithun Chakraborty has won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, barely months after receiving the Padma Bhushan. The ceremony took place in April, and the actor was spotted receiving the honor from President Droupadi Murmu.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mithun Chakraborty on the announcement that he will get the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. PM Modi took to X to repost the statement made by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, along with his best wishes for Mithun.

    Mithun Chakraborty began acting in 1977 and has appeared in several films, including Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Pasand Apni Apni, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, among others. In recent years, he has acted in films such as Oh My God.

    The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honor in cinema, presented annually by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Established in 1969, it recognizes outstanding contributions to the Indian film industry. Indian citizens who have made significant contributions to Indian cinema are eligible.

    1. Devika Rani (1969)
    2. Satyajit Ray (1971)
    3. Raj Kapoor (1987)
    4. Lata Mangeshkar (1990)
    5. Amitabh Bachchan (2015)
    6. Vinod Khanna (2017)
    7. Rajinikanth (2019)

    1. Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medal
    2. Cash prize of ₹1,000,000
    3. Certificate

    The Dadasaheb Phalke Award celebrates the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, the "Father of Indian Cinema." It acknowledges dedication, creativity, and impact on Indian filmmaking.

