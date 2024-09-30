Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court grants interim bail to actor Siddique in rape case

    In a temporary relief to Malayalam actor Siddique in a rape case filed by an actress, the Supreme Court has granted interim bail, staying his arrest for two weeks.

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants interim bail to actor Siddique in rape case dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has granted Malayalam actor Siddique interim relief in a rape case, staying his arrest for two weeks. This is as per the the conditions put forward by the trial court, This decision comes after Siddique's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court. Siddique had been in hiding for six days following the high court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea. A bench comprising Justices B.M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma heard the plea, which was listed as the 62nd case.

    Also Read: "Is he right in the head...": PV Anvar hits out at Kerala CM, says LDF could lose 25 panchayats if he acts

    Siddique told the apex court that he is 67 and has acted in 365 movies. He further argued that the complaint was filed after a significant delay. The court considered this argument and also questioned the state about its actions over the past eight years. In response, the survivor and the state told the court that the complaint was filed now, after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the state, while senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Siddique.

    The Kerala Police had issued an arrest warrant against Siddique, and a lookout notice was issued at all exit points across the country. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the case.

    The court directed Siddique to cooperate with the investigation and adjourned the case for two weeks. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Cherian Philip says Mammootty will soon end ties with CPM as he wasn't given "due recognition"

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "Is he right in the head...": PV Anvar hits out at Kerala CM, says LDF could lose 25 panchayats if he acts dmn

    "Is he right in the head...": PV Anvar hits out at Kerala CM, says LDF could lose 25 panchayats if he acts

    Kerala: Cherian Philip says Mammootty will soon end ties with CPM as he wasn't given "due recognition" dmn

    Kerala: Cherian Philip says Mammootty will soon end ties with CPM as he wasn't given "due recognition"

    Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases anr

    Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-789 September 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-789 September 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Supreme Court to hear actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea today in rape case anr

    Supreme Court to hear actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea today in rape case

    Recent Stories

    5 Effective yoga poses to relieve stress and calm your mind NTI

    5 Effective yoga poses to relieve stress and calm your mind

    How much does Nita Ambani's makeup artist earn? RKK

    How much does Nita Ambani's makeup artist earn?

    9 Colors to Wear During Navratri 2024 anr

    9 colours to wear for 9 days of Navratri 2024

    MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself says BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal vkp

    'MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

    Benefits of drinking efnugreek water on an empty stomach ATG

    Benefits of drinking efnugreek water on an empty stomach

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon