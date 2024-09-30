WATCH: Ram Charan and his pet dog Rhyme join Madame Tussauds Singapore family; RRR star shares a video

Ram Charan's wax figure will soon be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore. A video of him giving his measurements has gone viral and it also unveiled at the IIFA event, which took place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Ram Charan will have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. A video shows the RRR actor arrive at the event with his beloved dog, Rhyme. He is seen delivering his measurements in the video. The news was first made during the IIFA Utsavam 2024. The commercial was also released at the event, which took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The official footage is now out and is going viral. In the video, he says, "Hello all, I am Ram Charan. I am very honoured to join the Madam Tussauds family. It will be unveiled soon. I look forward to being closer to you all through my wax figure at Madam Tussauds Singapore."

The video ends with the words, "Ram Charan X Rhyme Unveiling soon!" Ram Charan reportedly supplied his measurements while on vacation in London. The formal launch has not yet been announced.

Previously, Madame Tussauds produced wax sculptures of Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Kajal Aggarwal. Ram Charan's next film will be Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film's second single, Raa Macha Raa, will be released on Monday, September 30.

Game Changer will open in cinemas on December 20. He is also working on a film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

