'Do Patti': Kriti Sanon, Kajol starrer to release on Netflix on THIS date - WATCH

Kajol and Kriti Sanon’s thriller Do Patti is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25. Featuring Kajol as a fierce cop and Kriti Sanon in her first-ever double role, the film dives into a twisted tale of twins, secrets, and deception set against the misty backdrop of Devipur, Uttarakhand

Do Patti, the highly anticipated film featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, is slated for release on October 25, exclusively on Netflix. This marks Kajol's first portrayal of a police officer, and a new promotional video offers a sneak peek into this gripping thriller.

The recently unveiled video serves as part of the official announcement for the film's release date. In this teaser, Kajol's character, a fierce cop, interrogates Kriti Sanon, only to discover she is facing a unique challenge: twins. Kriti Sanon, stepping into her first double role, is not only acting but also taking on the role of producer for this project. The film also features Shaheer Sheikh, making his film debut as Dhruv Sood, a suave character embroiled in a perilous game of one-upmanship while grappling with his own demons in the name of love.

Produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures in collaboration with Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, this Indian drama-thriller is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and penned by Kanika Dhillon. The film brings together the powerful talents of Kajol and Kriti Sanon in a twisting narrative centered around twin sisters with deep-seated secrets and a determined police inspector on a mission to uncover the truth behind an attempted murder case.

Set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, the story unfolds in a misty landscape filled with half-truths and deceptions, weaving themes of love, betrayal, and revenge into a rich tapestry of intrigue and drama. Do Patti explores complex characters who navigate the murky waters between law and justice, challenging viewers' perceptions of right and wrong. As the narrative delves into the surface of this seemingly tranquil town, audiences can expect an intense journey filled with mystery and deception.

Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement on Instagram, announcing Do Patti and highlighting the collaboration with strong, inspiring women, including Kanika Dhillon. She mentioned how thrilled she was to reunite with Kajol after eight years and praised Kanika's writing. Kriti emphasized the special nature of this project, describing it as a thrilling game infused with heart, marking a significant moment for Blue Butterfly Films.

