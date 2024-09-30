How much does Nita Ambani's makeup artist earn?

Entertainment
Nita Ambani's pink cheeks, nude lipstick, and red bindi look in a red saree stole hearts. Her makeup was done by Mickey Contractor.
Expensive makeup artist Mickey Contractor is Nita Ambani's favorite. Mickey is behind the glow of Nita's face on special occasions.
According to TOI report, Mickey charges up to 1 lakh for an hour of makeup. Mickey does makeup for most of the celebrities in Bollywood. Accordingly, Mickey earns crores in a year.
Mickey started as a makeup artist in Bollywood by doing Kajol's makeup in the film Bekhudi. Mickey now does makeup for many celebrities such as Deepika, Anushka, Kareena Kapoor.
Priyanka Chopra's makeup for the Vogue shoot was also done by Mickey Contractor who he did wonders by giving a signature smokey eye, carbon eyeshadow look, and nude lipstick look.
Kareena Kapoor, who was recently spotted in a Banarasi gown, had her makeup done by Mickey Contractor. The black bindi on the forehead with soft smokey makeup added to her look.
Not only mother Nita Ambani but Isha Ambani's dashing makeup looks are also enhanced by Mickey Contractor. Isha Ambani has got makeup done by Mickey Artist on many occasions.