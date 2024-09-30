Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

    BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal criticized the Congress government during a press conference, claiming it is "bankrupt." He discussed internal tensions within Congress regarding Siddaramaiah's leadership and expressed his ambition for the Chief Minister's post, asserting that the BJP's high command does not support horse-trading.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that both Congress and BJP members are eyeing the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, with some waiting for a significant sum of Rs 1,200 crore. He made these remarks during a press conference in Vijayapur on Sunday.

    Yatnal criticized the Congress government, stating it is 'completely bankrupt' due to its guarantees. He predicted that elections would follow the dissolution of the Congress government, leading to a BJP victory. "I aspire to be Chief Minister," he stated, hinting at unnamed individuals who are vying for the same position.

    FIR registered against CM Siddaramaiah by Mysore Lokayukta SP in MUDA land scam

    He added, "Some of us with wealth may be tempted by horse-trading. Money acquired through corruption might be involved. You are aware they received the note-counting machines." Yatnal asserted that the BJP's high command does not support any such horse-trading.

    He continued, "We are not plotting against Siddaramaiah." He noted that it was the Congress party that revealed the MUDA scam. "Now, the same Congress members are misusing the Arkavati weapon, and they are also providing documents related to it," he said, referring to past disputes involving prominent Congress figures like Mallikarjun Kharge. "We fought using the documents supplied by Congress members," he added, highlighting how the same Congress members have now turned against Siddaramaiah.

    MUDA land scam verdict is ‘politically motivated’: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs row

    Yatnal remarked on the growing tension within Congress, suggesting that there are efforts to remove Siddaramaiah from the Chief Minister's position. He questioned, "What is Siddaramaiah's current situation? Even if the case hadn’t gone to the High Court, prosecution would still occur. An FIR has been registered. The Congress is actively working to unseat Siddaramaiah, and those who once supported him are now positioning themselves as potential Chief Ministers."

    Responding to a statement by BJP leader Vijayendra, Yatnal stated, "I don't need to learn from Yatnal." He dismissed any notions of changing the BJP state president, saying, "We will not insist on a change. There have been no discussions about it." He mentioned that 38 members of the party expressed their views, and the next steps depend on the high command. "Our superiors will make a worthy decision," he concluded, reiterating his confidence in the leadership.

