    5 Effective yoga poses to relieve stress and calm your mind

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    5 Best Yoga Poses for Stress Relief

    In today's fast-paced life, stress is increasing, which is affecting physical and mental health. Not only this, getting irritated, angry, annoyed and trying to control everything can increase stress even more. Learn about 5 best yoga asanas to relieve stress.

    Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

    Doing Cobra Pose detoxifies the body, the effect of which is also visible on the skin. Doing this asana helps in relieving stomach problems like gas, indigestion, constipation. It also helps in relieving stress and fatigue. This asana helps in relieving stress.

    Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)

    This asana reduces wrinkles due to increased blood flow to the face. Strengthens the heart and respiratory system. Doing Sarvangasana reduces mental stress which leads to better sleep.

    Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

    Camel Pose is a popular yoga asana that helps in stretching the back, waist, and chest muscles. This asana helps in improving physical health and improving mental state by removing your stress.

    Wheel Pose (Chakrasana)

    It helps in expanding the lungs so that more oxygen can reach the body. Helps in reducing stress-inducing foods in the body. Also helps in keeping the eyes healthy.

    Wind Relieving Pose (Pawanmuktasana)

    Doing this asana provides relief from back pain and joint pain. This is because this asana puts pressure on the chest and knees. Apart from this, mental and physical stress is reduced.

