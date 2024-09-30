Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nita Ambani hosts dinner for Olympic, Paralympic champions; stuns in bright red saree [PHOTOS]

    Nita Ambani continues to mesmerize with her exquisite fashion choices. Recently, she hosted a special dinner at her residence, Antillia, honoring India's Olympic and Paralympic champions

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Nita Ambani, a highly respected businesswoman and philanthropist in India, consistently captivates audiences with her impeccable style and grace. Whether it’s her ethnic attire for family weddings or chic outfits for professional engagements, Nita has a knack for setting fashion benchmarks. Recently, she showcased yet another stunning look that left fashion enthusiasts in awe.

    A Special Dinner at Antillia for Olympic and Paralympic Winners

    On September 29, 2024, Nita Ambani hosted a remarkable dinner at her lavish residence, Antillia, to honor India's Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including notable names like Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra, Mona Agarwal, and Navdeep Singh. During the event, Nita expressed admiration for the dedication and achievements of these athletes, who proudly posed for photographs with her. Her radiant appearance also garnered significant attention that evening.

    Draped in a stunning bright red saree with an embellished border, Nita Ambani looked absolutely elegant. She paired the saree with eye-catching jewelry, including a statement pendant, rings, and kadas, complemented by a traditional red bindi. Her makeup was tastefully done, highlighting her cheeks with a soft hue, while her nude lipstick and kohl-rimmed eyes enhanced her features. Nita wore her hair down in soft curls, further accentuating her sophisticated look.

    Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a Beautiful Bandhej Saree

    Nita Ambani proudly embraces Indian traditions, as evidenced by her participation in the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by the Ambani family, which attracted several high-profile guests. For this festive occasion, she wore a stunning multi-colored Bandhej saree designed by Jigya Patel, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship.

    The saree featured intricate Gujarati embroidery, renowned for its beauty, and included vintage-inspired designs created with chain stitching, tiny mirrors, pearls, and metal sequins. A striking red embellishment adorned the saree, but the standout feature was the unique Ganpati Bappa motif on the sleeves. Nita paired the ensemble with elegant pearl jewelry and diamond earrings, opting for a subtle glam look that included kohl-rimmed eyes, a black bindi, and an updo decorated with fragrant gajra flowers, perfectly blending tradition with modern elegance.

