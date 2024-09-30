Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas gave 5 years to Baahubali, Rishab Shetty commits 5 years to Kantara franchise

    Kantara is now celebrating its second anniversary. In addition, Kantara has been re-released in theaters due to increasing public demand, providing an opportunity for everyone to witness its ultimate glory on the big screen once more.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    With the release of Kantara, the country saw a once-in-a-lifetime sensation that introduced an epic story from the heartlands of India and redefined success criteria. The film's creator, Rishab Shetty, wrote and directed in addition to acting, creating a cinematic marvel never seen before. Rishab's effortless devotion to his production is evident in the final product. While Rishab committed three years to Kantara and two more to the planned prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, Prabhas, on other hand, accomplished the same feat with Baahubali, giving the movie five years of his life.

    With the Baahubali series, Prabhas has shown commitment and tenacity, and we have all seen the phenomenon he brought about. He genuinely put his heart and soul into a single film, spending five years on it, and the quality and attention to detail showed on screen. Rishab also spent three years creating Kantara. As a writer, director, and actor, Rishab provided the film with everything it needed, from studying the Bhoota Kola ritual, which he performed in the movie, to presenting viewers with Indian folklore in a way never seen before.

    At the 70th National Film Awards 2022, Rishab took home the National Award for Best Actor, while Kantara took home the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Given the commitment Rishab made for three long years, these awards were well-deserved.

    For the next two years, Rishab is putting a lot of effort into getting ready for Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel. Rishab has invested all into this movie, from learning Kalaripayattu to exploring the legend in greater depth.

