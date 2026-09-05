Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail and Miss Universe Brazil 2024 Luana Cavalcante spoke on civilisation and cultural heritage at the Global Impact Forum in Mumbai, stressing the importance of cultural exchange and global dialogue.

Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail and Miss Universe Brazil 2024 Luana Cavalcante spoke about the enduring relevance of civilisation, cultural heritage and global engagement on the sidelines of the Global Impact Forum: Edition II – Civilisation Legacy, held in Mumbai on Saturday. The forum brought together voices from business, government, policy and academia, with discussions around investment, entrepreneurship, diplomacy and international cooperation. Against this backdrop, Sail and Cavalcante shared their perspectives on the importance of preserving cultural identity while fostering dialogue and understanding across borders.

Cultural Exchange is Essence of Pageantry: Sadhvi Sail

Sail, who represents India on an international platform, highlighted the significance of India’s rich civilisational heritage and its relevance in shaping conversations about culture, identity and the future. “Trying to understand two different diasporas, two different communities and working together and opening these conversations and forums to the public in general is something that will move us towards development. These cultural exchanges are also the essence of what pageantry stands for, and that's essentially what we do. So many countries are under one roof with girls bringing all their dreams and hopes and everything that their nation has been through, where they're going forward. So I think these events really open up that conversation for everyone,” Sadhvi said.

An Honour to Represent Millions of Women: Luana Cavalcante

Cavalcante, who represented Brazil as Miss Universe Brazil 2024, brought an international perspective to the discussion. “It feels absolutely amazing. I lived in India in 2018, when I was 18 years old. I came here for my first international modelling contract. This was the beginning of my international career, and then, after so many years of being here, wearing this crown and this sash representing millions of women from my country, it was such an honour,” she said.

About the Global Impact Forum

The Global Impact Forum Edition II, organised by AP Globale, is being held on September 5-6 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai under the theme ‘Civilisational Legacy’. The forum brought together participants from business, government, policy and academia, with discussions around investment, entrepreneurship, diplomacy and international cooperation. (ANI)