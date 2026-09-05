India's Nikita Porwal concluded her campaign at the 73rd Miss World pageant, finishing among the Top 40 contestants. Her performance marked India's eighth consecutive placement at the global event, earning praise for her graceful representation.

India’s journey at the 73rd Miss World came to an end with finalist Nikita Porwal concluding her campaign among the Top 40 contestants, bringing the country’s run at the global pageant to a close. While she did not advance to the next stage of the competition, Porwal’s performance marked India’s presence on the international stage and brought her pageant journey to a close among the world’s leading contestants.

India's Remarkable Streak Continues

Celebrating her journey at the 73rd Miss World, the official social media handle of Miss India wrote, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Noting that India is proud of her, it further added, “Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully.”

Nikita Porwal's Finale Look

For the finale, Nikita Porwal took to the Miss World stage in a breathtaking outfit featuring a sculpted corset adorned with intricate floral embroidery and delicate hand embellishment, with blooms cascading organically across the silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

“Thousands of meticulously placed beads and floral details create a soft, luminous texture, while the sheer embellished sleeves lend an almost ethereal delicacy to the look. From its sculpted form, the gown flows into a dramatic mermaid silhouette and layers of weightless Italian tulle, creating movement with every step and giving the entire creation a dreamlike quality,” Miss India stated.

Tribute to Vietnam

At the finale, she also offered a beautiful tribute to Vietnam in the traditional Vietnamese Ao Dai, celebrating the host nation’s elegance and cultural heritage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Miss World Top Contestants

Meanwhile, those making the Top 20 of Miss World 2026 are Zimbabwe, Zambia, Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, Peru, United States, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Malaysia, Philippines, Cook Islands, China, Vietnam, France, Spain, Belgium, Gibraltar, and Ukraine.

Miss World 2025 winner Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand will crown her successor at the end of the event. (ANI)