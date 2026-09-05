Singer B Praak arrived in Raipur to perform at a Janmashtami event, calling it a 'love-filled celebration' for Lord Krishna. The festival was also celebrated with great devotion and traditional rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

B Praak to Perform for Janmashtami in Raipur

Singer B Praak arrived in Raipur to perform at an event dedicated to Lord Krishna. He expressed his excitement for the event by describing it as a "beautiful and love-filled celebration" for Lord Krishna. While talking to the media, B Praak expressed his happiness on arriving in Raipur to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

"We have arrived here in Raipur, Chhattisgarh—on the sacred land of Mother Kaushalya—for the Janmashtami celebrations. We will meet you all there tonight; it is going to be a lot of fun. By the grace of Thakur Ji, it will be a beautiful, love-filled celebration, and I will be singing some bhajans for you tonight. I just want to say: please keep loving me and my songs. Come in the evening—you will witness something truly special and experience great joy. People have been excited ever since the announcement was made. We will meet you all in Raipur tonight; there will be the colors of both Krishna and Radha," said B Praak.

Janmashtami Celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Meanwhile, Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with great devotion, joy, and traditional religious rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Saturday. The temple was illuminated with the devotion and divine aura of Lord Shri Krishna.

Janmashtami was celebrated at midnight at the temple. The atmosphere in the temple premises was filled with devotion, with chanting of the Vedic mantras, blowing of conch shells, and chanting of "Jai Shri Krishna" and "Har Har Mahadev."

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the temple trust's scholars performed the ritualistic worship and anointment. The captivating glimpse of Lord Krishna's child form amidst the worship of Mahadev at Kashi Vishwanath Dham moved the hearts of devotees. Devotees had the auspicious opportunity to witness the special worship and Abhishekam of Lord Laddu Gopal.

The festive atmosphere prevailed in the temple premises, and devotees participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Krishna with devotion and reverence. This festival, organised at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, became a wonderful example of the eternal spiritual tradition, devotion, faith and cultural coordination of Kashi. (ANI)