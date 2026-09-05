Bollywood actor Govinda joined the Youth Shakti Dahi Handi celebrations, adding star power to the festive occasion. Other celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and cricketer Suryakumar Yadav also marked their presence at the event.

Govinda joins Dahi Handi celebrations

Bollywood actor Govinda joined the celebrations at the Youth Shakti Dahi Handi event, adding star power to the festive occasion. The actor’s presence drew enthusiasm from the crowd as participants came together to mark the traditional celebration with his popular songs, dance and the spirited Dahi Handi festivities. In visuals from the event, Govinda could be seen grooving to songs like ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’.

Speaking to the media, Govinda shared, “When this endeavour is taking place, it is not just a game... We all have to carry forward the heritage of our country. We must keep in mind how we can move ahead within the entire world.” In a statement, the actor emphasised the need to move forward on a global scale. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the support you have consistently shown me over the years. I am now returning to the screen with new projects; I need your cooperation for these films to succeed, and I pray that they do well,” he said.

Other Celebrities Join the Festivities

Notably, Dahi Handi celebrations are being carried out on a grand scale across Maharashtra, with several Bollywood celebrities marking their attendance at the festivities.

Randeep Hooda at Yuva Shakti Dahi Handi

Earlier in the day, actor Randeep Hooda also joined the grand Yuva Shakti Dahi Handi celebrations in the city, leaving participants and fans highly excited. Speaking to the media, Randeep shared, “The Janmashtami festival is very significant, and the 'Dahi Handi' event plays a major part in it. People practice with great enthusiasm for a long time; it fosters a sense of togetherness. They arrive here with their respective teams, the 'Govindas', creating a fantastic atmosphere.”

Riteish, Genelia and Suryakumar Yadav at MNS event

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh, along with his wife Genelia, was present at the MNS Dahi Handi celebrations. At one point, Riteish also joined the kids to break a matki on the occasion. Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav also attended the MNS Dahi Handi celebrations, leaving his young fans highly joyous. “The energy here is very high and quite competitive. I believe when there are such good opportunities, matki fod should be a proper sport in the coming times,” Suryakumar Yadav told the media, further urging the youth to work hard for their dreams and grab the right opportunities. The cricketer not only took part in the matki fod ritual but also signed autographs for many.

Veer Pahariya in Thane

Actor Veer Pahariya, who was present for Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane, said, “It is a truly fantastic and wonderful celebration. I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Janmashtami and Dahi Handi.”

Mumbai celebrates with fervour

Mumbai turned into a sea of colour, music and towering human pyramids on Saturday, as thousands of Govindas took part in Dahi Handi celebrations across the city and neighbouring areas, with all-women troupes drawing attention for their participation in the physically demanding tradition. The celebrations, held as part of the ongoing Janmashtami festivities in Maharashtra, unfolded across traditional hubs. (ANI)