Romanchakam X Review: Romanchakam, a Telugu romantic comedy starring Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar, opened in cinemas on Thursday, September 3.

Romanchakam Movie Review: Following its premiere screenings on September 2 and its broad cinema release on September 3, the film has begun to receive early audience feedback.

Moviegoers who attended the first performances have begun sharing their initial thoughts on Romanchakam on social media. As the film hits cinemas, some moviegoers have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their experiences. These posts offer an early idea of how a segment of the audience reacted to the publication. Here are some of the first reactions posted online.

However, these reactions should be seen as early audience reactions rather than an indication of the film's eventual reception. Individual viewers who attended the initial screenings have provided their feedback online. The broader response may become obvious when more people view the film on its opening day and in the days that follow.

About Romanchakam:

Romanchakam follows a young entrepreneur who creates a dating service but soon finds himself entangled in a personal problem. Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar play the lead roles. Other actors in the film include Upendra Limaye, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi, Mani Aegurla, Sai Sohan, and others.

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Venu Gopal Reddy is responsible for the story, screenplay, editing, and directing. Pranay Reddy Vanga is listed as the producer, and the production company is Bhadrakali Pictures. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is presenting the film. Vasuki Vaibhav wrote the soundtrack, while Pavan Pappula directed the photography. The production designer is Kushi Deepak Wankhede, while Vishal Srinivas is listed as the main associate director. Sai Tarun Vaddamani served as the assistant editor, and Meeraqh was listed as an associate dialogue writer. The film's executive producer is Reddi Chandra Sekhar.

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Vishnu Vardhan is acknowledged as the colourist, while Akunur Keerthana handled the costumes. Sri Sarathi Studios conducted the DI work, SYNC Cinema did the sound design, and Balaji R. did the mixing. Rambabu Gosala and Venu Gopal Reddy wrote the song's lyrics, while Vasuki Vaibhav is listed as a vocalist. The programming credit goes to Anoop Nair and Gokul Abhishek.

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Gokul Abhishek mixed and mastered the music at Budbudke Studios, while recording took place at both Karmayogi and Budbudke Studios. As Romanchakam begins its theatrical run, further audience reactions are anticipated to surface on opening day and over the weekend.

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While X postings can provide insights into individual viewers' experiences, they should not be interpreted as a comprehensive evaluation or a final decision about the film. The film's broader public response is expected to become obvious when it plays to a bigger audience in cinemas over the coming days.